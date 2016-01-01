Dr. Jan Cornell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Cornell, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Cornell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Reid Health.
Locations
Oak Street Health Westwood2429 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 440-8024
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jan Cornell, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306908132
Education & Certifications
- Akron City Hospital
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Reid Health
Frequently Asked Questions
