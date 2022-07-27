Dr. Chrobok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jan Chrobok, DO
Overview
Dr. Jan Chrobok, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Locations
Paul Rosenberg MD PA930 Mount Kemble Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 425-3434
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chrobok is professional, knowledgable, caring, supportive and puts the clients needs first. Everyone in his office is supportive and helpful. Dr. Chrobok listens, explains the use of meds and how they interact with the body/brain. He is insightful, understanding and you do not feel rushed. He is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Jan Chrobok, DO
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1154544179
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Chrobok speaks Polish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chrobok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chrobok.
