Dr. Jan Bexell-Gierke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bexell-Gierke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Bexell-Gierke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jan Bexell-Gierke, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Dr. Bexell-Gierke works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bexell-Gierke?
I found Dr. Bexell-Gierke to be knowledgeable, compassionate and caring. The explanations and treatment options were clear and concise.
About Dr. Jan Bexell-Gierke, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1861425472
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bexell-Gierke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bexell-Gierke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bexell-Gierke using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bexell-Gierke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bexell-Gierke works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bexell-Gierke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bexell-Gierke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bexell-Gierke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bexell-Gierke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.