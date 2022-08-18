Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jan Becker, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Becker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Jan A Becker MD PA727 Vassar St, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 849-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great listener, which along with his vast amount of knowledge and experience, makes him one of the best physicians I’ve ever been to. Even better is that he cares for his patients. I highly recommend Dr. Becker .
About Dr. Jan Becker, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
