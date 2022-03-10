Overview

Dr. Jan Barrios, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Barrios works at Millennium Physician Group in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.