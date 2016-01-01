Dr. Jamuna Rajasingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajasingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamuna Rajasingham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JAFFNA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Jamuna Rajasingham, MD25 Rockwood Pl, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-5805
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Neurology
- English
- 1073756474
- UNIVERSITY OF JAFFNA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Rajasingham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajasingham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajasingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajasingham has seen patients for Headache and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajasingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajasingham. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajasingham.
