Dr. Jamuna Rajasingham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JAFFNA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Rajasingham works at Jamuna Rajasingham, MD in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.