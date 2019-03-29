Dr. Jamshyd Karlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamshyd Karlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamshyd Karlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Ny Med|St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
Locations
Edward J O'neill MD7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 230-4388Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:30pmThursday1:00pm - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to Dr. Karlin 2 times for my son who had unexplained pain above his eye. He was kind, quick to meet with us and very thorough. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jamshyd Karlin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1003880261
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med|St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
