Dr. Jamshid Tehrany, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Tehrany works at Manhattan Orthopedic Care in Staten Island, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.