Dr. Jamshid Mahmoodi, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jamshid Mahmoodi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Paul, MN.
Locations
Metro Dentalcare St. Paul Midway - Periodontics1375 Saint Anthony Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55104 Directions (651) 760-7923
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always quick, efficient and painless. The culture appears to be very positive and the cleanliness is very noticeable and appreciated. Dr Mahmoodi is knowledgeable, has a kind bedside manner and is respectful to the hygienists and the patients as far as I can see, all of which are important to me.
About Dr. Jamshid Mahmoodi, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- 1982716080
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahmoodi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmoodi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mahmoodi.
Dr. Mahmoodi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mahmoodi speaks Arabic.
277 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmoodi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmoodi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmoodi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.