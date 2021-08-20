Dr. Jamsheed Vakharia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vakharia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamsheed Vakharia, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamsheed Vakharia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vakharia works at
Locations
-
1
Southcoast Center for Weight Loss (fall River)300 Hanover St Ste 1F, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 973-7632
-
2
The Mri Center of Greater Providence1076 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (508) 973-1850
-
3
Vascular Surgery the Miriam Hospital195 Collyer St Ste 302, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-5701
- 4 100 Rosebrook Way Fl 3, Wareham, MA 02571 Directions (508) 273-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vakharia?
Dr. Vakharia is amazing!
About Dr. Jamsheed Vakharia, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1740236488
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vakharia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vakharia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vakharia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vakharia works at
Dr. Vakharia has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vakharia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vakharia speaks Urdu.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Vakharia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakharia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vakharia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vakharia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.