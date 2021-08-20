Overview

Dr. Jamsheed Vakharia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vakharia works at Southcoast Center for Weight Loss (fall River) in Fall River, MA with other offices in Providence, RI and Wareham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.