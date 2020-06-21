Overview

Dr. Jamshaid Minhas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They graduated from Sind Med College University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Minhas works at CapitalCare Neurology, Community Care Physicians in Niskayuna, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.