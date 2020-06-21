Dr. Jamshaid Minhas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minhas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamshaid Minhas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamshaid Minhas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They graduated from Sind Med College University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Minhas works at
Locations
CapitalCare Neurology2125 River Rd Ste 303B, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Directions (518) 381-1800Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Love him! He makes things clear that I may otherwise misunderstand and gives tmy health needs up to date.
About Dr. Jamshaid Minhas, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1093707846
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- State University Of New York Buffalo
- Sind Med College University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minhas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minhas accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minhas has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minhas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Minhas speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Minhas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minhas.
