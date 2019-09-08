Dr. Jamokay Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamokay Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamokay Taylor, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Forest Health Medical Center.
Locations
Forest Health Medical Center135 S Prospect St, Ypsilanti, MI 48198 Directions (734) 547-4900
Saginaw Office3995 Fashion Square Blvd Ste 6, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Forest Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Taylor was AMAZING. Dr. Taylor took great care of me. He is knowledgeable, professional and just a nice down to earth man. You can talk to him like a brother, I will always have deep respect for him and his staff. P.S. is Dr. Taylor married? ?? just a lovely man. L. Bunts
About Dr. Jamokay Taylor, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University-Department Of Surgery
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University of Maryland Baltimore County
