Dr. Jamison Wyatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamison Wyatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamison Wyatt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Hilo Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.
Dr. Wyatt works at
Locations
-
1
New Braunfels Cardiology1626 E Common St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions
- 2 479 Oxford Dr Ste 104, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 214-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Hilo Medical Center
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Community Health Choice
- Elderplan
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wyatt?
We love Dr. Wyatt!!! He literally saved my husband's life and I'll be forever grateful. He has a great staff too! Can't get better than that!
About Dr. Jamison Wyatt, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1568642361
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Med Sch of Rowan Univ
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyatt works at
Dr. Wyatt has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.