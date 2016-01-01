Overview

Dr. Jamison Satterfield, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Satterfield works at Novant Health Arboretum Pediatrics 51 in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.