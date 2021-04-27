Dr. Jamison Ridgeley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridgeley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamison Ridgeley, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamison Ridgeley, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus and Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Ridgeley works at
Locations
-
1
Renton Pain Clinic1412 SW 43rd St Ste 109, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 774-1538
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ridgeley?
Took the time to explain all issues and procedures. Thorough exam and not hurried. Coordinated well with my primary eye doctor.
About Dr. Jamison Ridgeley, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1174780530
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ridgeley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ridgeley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ridgeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ridgeley works at
Dr. Ridgeley has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ridgeley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridgeley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridgeley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridgeley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridgeley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.