Dr. Jamison Engle, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamison Engle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Locations
Nevada Eye Consultants5420 Kietzke Ln Ste 103, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 329-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Charming and handsome, Dr. Engle visited with me at length before my cataract surgery to allay my fears. He explained the procedure in plain English and it all went exactly as he had explained.
About Dr. Jamison Engle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
