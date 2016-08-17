Overview

Dr. Jamir Mireles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Mireles works at North Point Family Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.