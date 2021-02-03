Dr. Jamin Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamin Brown, MD
Dr. Jamin Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Locations
Retina-vitreous Surgeons of Central Ny PC200 Greenfield Pkwy, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 422-2020
Retina-Vitreous Surgeons Of CNY400 WASHINGTON ST, Watertown, NY 13601 Directions (315) 445-8166
Southern Tier Podiatry, PLLC4104 Vestal Rd Ste 104, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 217-5668
Retina-Vitreous Surgeons of Central NY3107 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13224 Directions (315) 445-8166
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown was thorough in his explanation of the problem and treatment. Very reassuring, skilled and efficient.
About Dr. Jamin Brown, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- U Wash, Seattle
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Middlebury College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
