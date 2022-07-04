See All Urologists in Clermont, FL
Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, MD

Urology
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

Dr. Brahmbhatt works at The PUR Clinic - Personalized Urology & Robotics in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    PUR Clinic - Orlando Health Medical Group Urology
    1920 Don Wickham Dr Ste 130, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 536-8761
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    The PUR Clinic - Personalized Urology & Robotics
    1900 Don Wickham Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 536-8761

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
  
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stones
Male Infertility
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Orchitis
  
Overactive Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Bedwetting
Bladder Diseases
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Botox® for the Bladder
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
  
Chronic Groin Pain
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erectile Dysfunction
Genitourinary Cancers
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gonorrhea Infections
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hypospadias
Incontinence
Infertility
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Male Genital System Cancer
Male Genitourinary Cancer
Male Hypogonadism
Male Sexual Conditions
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Overflow Incontinence
Pain Management
Paraphimosis
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Cancer
Penile Implants
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Premature Ejaculation
Priapism
  
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Procedures
Prostate Stones
Prostatic Abscess
Rezum System for BPH
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Disorders
Sperm Abnormalities
Spermatocele
Stone Disease
Syphilis Infections
Testicle Disorders
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Implants
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Undescended Testicles
Ureterscopies
Urethral Stones
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Tract Cancer
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 04, 2022
    I first meet Dr B 3 years ago. In that time period I have had 3 planned surgery with and 1 emergency surgery. I was at a other ED becauce of complications to a major surgery. DR B saw the image and results before the ED doctor even came Into see me. He called me to advice that I would to be moved and would need going into emergency surgery! his I office made all the arrangements to have me moved to SOUTH LAKE HOSPTIAL in Clermont. I will say this for me it was a hard time this was just one issue of many. He knows his job and is a amazing person. Thanks Keith
    Keith t — Jul 04, 2022
    About Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, MD

    • Urology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1073714267
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida
    • Urology Ut Memphis
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brahmbhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brahmbhatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brahmbhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brahmbhatt works at The PUR Clinic - Personalized Urology & Robotics in Clermont, FL. View the full address on Dr. Brahmbhatt’s profile.

    Dr. Brahmbhatt has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brahmbhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brahmbhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brahmbhatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brahmbhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brahmbhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

