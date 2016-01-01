Dr. Jamile Wakim-Fleming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wakim-Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamile Wakim-Fleming, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamile Wakim-Fleming, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Wakim-Fleming works at
Locations
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (216) 353-0323Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jamile Wakim-Fleming, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Female
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Transplant Hepatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wakim-Fleming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wakim-Fleming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wakim-Fleming has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Esophageal Varices, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wakim-Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wakim-Fleming speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakim-Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakim-Fleming.
