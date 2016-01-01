Overview

Dr. Jamile Wakim-Fleming, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Wakim-Fleming works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Esophageal Varices along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.