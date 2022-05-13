Dr. Jamile Shammo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shammo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamile Shammo, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamile Shammo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Consultants In Hematology1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2320
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative
About Dr. Jamile Shammo, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago
- Evanston Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Hematology
Dr. Shammo works at
