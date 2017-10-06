Dr. Okoe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamilah Okoe, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamilah Okoe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL.
Dr. Okoe works at
Locations
Womancare PC
1051 W Rand Rd Ste 101, Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 221-4900
Monday9:00am - 7:30pm
Tuesday9:00am - 7:30pm
Wednesday9:00am - 7:30pm
Thursday9:00am - 7:30pm
Friday9:00am - 7:30pm
Saturday9:00am - 7:30pm
Sunday9:00am - 7:30pm
Advocate Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Elgin
750 Fletcher Dr Ste 206, Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 931-1813
Advocate South Suburban Hospital
17800 Kedzie Ave, Hazel Crest, IL 60429
(708) 213-3175
Advocate Medical Group Algonquin Randall Rd
600 S Randall Rd Ste 210, Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 931-1813
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. OKOE She's caring, understanding, and very professional. She takes her time to address all my concerns and answered all your questions. She makes you feel comfortable. She's friendly and her medical assistant is very nice and helpful. Both Dr. OKOE and her assistant took time to call me and f/up to see how I was feeling. So extremely thankful to have wonderful service and to have a great team of people caring for me. I really highly recommend Dr. OKOE She's amazing. Thank you.
About Dr. Jamilah Okoe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1871814061
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okoe has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Okoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.