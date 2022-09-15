Dr. Jamilah Alhashidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alhashidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamilah Alhashidi, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamilah Alhashidi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI.
Dr. Alhashidi works at
Locations
-
1
Beaumont Family Medicine Center44250 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (248) 964-0400
-
2
Beaumont Primary Care Physicians27031 W Warren St, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Directions (313) 274-3320
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alhashidi?
A doctor with an attitude and understanding for her patients in solving health problems.
About Dr. Jamilah Alhashidi, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1033778600
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alhashidi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alhashidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alhashidi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Alhashidi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alhashidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alhashidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alhashidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.