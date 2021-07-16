Overview

Dr. Jamila Wade, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.