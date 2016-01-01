Dr. Jamil Sulieman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sulieman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists
- HI
- Kaneohe
- Dr. Jamil Sulieman, MD
Dr. Jamil Sulieman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamil Sulieman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Kaneohe, HI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
Dr. Sulieman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jamil S Sulieman MD46-001 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 314, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Directions (808) 234-0033
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lung Nodule
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Procedures
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sulieman?
About Dr. Jamil Sulieman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1063427441
Education & Certifications
- Uc Davis/Martinez Hospital
- Highland Genl Hosp
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sulieman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sulieman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sulieman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sulieman works at
Dr. Sulieman has seen patients for Insomnia, Sleep Apnea and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sulieman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sulieman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sulieman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sulieman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sulieman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.