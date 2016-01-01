Overview

Dr. Jamil Sulieman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Kaneohe, HI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.



Dr. Sulieman works at JAMIL S SULIEMAN MD in Kaneohe, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Sleep Apnea and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.