Dr. Jamil Rehman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamil Rehman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and South Florida Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Rehman works at
Locations
1
Office of Jamil Rehman205 S Moon Ave Ste 103, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 816-2388
2
Jamil U. Rehman, M.D.128 S Moon Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 608-5412
3
Dr. Jamil Rehman MD620 EICHENFELD DR, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8164Monday10:00am - 4:30pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We were on vacation from out of state. Had to visit Urgent care twice for painful bathroom visits. The medication prescribed did not help. I searched online and found his clinic and made a walk in visit. His staff was able to get me in after a wait of only a few days. I had several conditions that were treated during our stay. True, he is hard to understand but very professional and helped me immensely.
About Dr. Jamil Rehman, MD
- Urology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1841227667
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hospital
- King Edward Medical College
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehman has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rehman speaks Hindi and Urdu.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.