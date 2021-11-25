See All Interventional Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Jamil Mohsin, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jamil Mohsin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Mohsin works at Michael Esantsi, MD in Houston, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Heart & Vascular Center of North Houston
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 350, Houston, TX 77070
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Heart and Vascular Center of North Houston
    11611 Spring Cypress Rd Ste B, Tomball, TX 77377
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Supraventricular Tachycardia
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Bruit Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Studies Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Independent Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 25, 2021
    I have been a patient for 7 years. He is the most competent Cardiologist of the 4 my family has been associated with. No nonsense, straight talker, takes the time to make sure you are fully aware of your heart health. Both his P.A.'s are top notch and well trained.
    Clayton Evans — Nov 25, 2021
    About Dr. Jamil Mohsin, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Spanish, Tagalog and Urdu
    • 1134158074
    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny General Hospital
    • Med College of Wisconsin
    • St Joseph's Hospital
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    • University Of Wisconsin Milwaukee
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamil Mohsin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohsin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohsin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohsin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohsin has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohsin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mohsin speaks Hindi, Spanish, Tagalog and Urdu.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohsin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohsin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohsin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohsin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

