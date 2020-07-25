Overview

Dr. Jamil Malik, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Boerne in Boerne, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.