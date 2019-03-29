Overview

Dr. Jamil Dihu, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Provident Hospital of Cook County.



Dr. Dihu works at COOKIL-JOHN H STROGER JR HOSP OF in Chicago, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL and Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.