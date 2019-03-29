Dr. Jamil Dihu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dihu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamil Dihu, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamil Dihu, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Provident Hospital of Cook County.
Dr. Dihu works at
Locations
Stroger Hospital Ffs1901 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-7900
Lakeshore Heart & Vascular Specialists3915 OGLESBY AVE, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 336-1600
North Shore University Hospital Department of Medicine2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2509
Provident Hospital of Cook County500 E 51st St, Chicago, IL 60615 Directions (312) 864-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Provident Hospital of Cook County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
seems quite difficult to find a caring Doctor these days, especially one with an amazing personality! This Man has everything you could dream for in a Doctor, I was so very lucky to find him!!!
About Dr. Jamil Dihu, DO
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1154508570
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
