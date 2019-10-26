Overview

Dr. Jamil Alkhaddo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Washington Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Alkhaddo works at Allegheny Health Network in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and McMurray, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.