Dr. Jamil Abdur-Rahman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jamil Abdur-Rahman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Abdur-Rahman works at
Locations
Unitypoint Health - Trinity Moline500 John Deere Rd, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 779-5969
Gurnee Office3 S Greenleaf St Ste A, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 244-0222
Hospital Affiliations
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jamil Abdur-Rahman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710914189
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- Rush Medical College
