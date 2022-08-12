See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Jamie Zampell, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jamie Zampell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Zampell works at Myron Samovitz MD A Med Corp in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Zampell Plastic Surgery
    416 N Bedford Dr Ste 206, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 620-8750
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Zampell Plastic Surgery
    3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 400, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 620-8750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aging Face
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Aging Face
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Aging Face Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Tina S — Aug 12, 2022
    About Dr. Jamie Zampell, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922281187
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    • NYU Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University, Atlanta, GA
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamie Zampell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zampell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zampell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zampell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zampell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zampell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zampell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zampell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

