Dr. Jamie Zampell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jamie Zampell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Zampell Plastic Surgery416 N Bedford Dr Ste 206, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 620-8750Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Zampell Plastic Surgery3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 400, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 620-8750
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Where do I begin!!!! If I could give her a million starts I will. I am 45 years old with a high risk of getting breast cancer. I met Dr. Z last year , and we decided to do a double mastectomy with a flap reconstruction. We went with a PAP flap , which is from the inner thigh . It was a very hard decision, I knew I was doing the right thing , but it was very hard . When I met her . She-put me at ease and I trusted her instantly. She is a miracle worker!!!! She is so kind , humble , sweet ; funny , patient, meticulous, perfectionist and just simple amazing . I am so happy with how I look and feel . I think I look better than before !!! I love this woman ! I thank God everyday I met her and that she's my Doctor . Not only is she the best doctor , she has the BEST staff . Dana , Anjai and Stev . I love these girls , they became family . When I go to the office it's like I'm going to hang out with my girls . I can go on and on and on . There are not enough words to describe my gratitud
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1922281187
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- NYU Medical Center
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Emory University, Atlanta, GA
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Zampell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zampell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zampell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zampell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zampell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zampell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zampell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.