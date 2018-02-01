Dr. Jamie Zaita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Zaita, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Zaita, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
1
Fair Ridge Obgyn Associates PC3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 264-7801
2
Fair Ridge OBGYN13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 301, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 264-7801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zaita is one of the most professional, intelligent and compassionate doctors I know. I’m so blessed that she’s been my doctor since my first child was born over 14 years ago. She doesn’t waste time and gets to the point, yet you don’t feel like you’re rushed. I’ve recommended my family and friends to her and dr Hodges practice due to their excellence care, and down to earth demeanor. I’m so thankful they are my doctors hands down! Worth the drive!!
About Dr. Jamie Zaita, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1134224025
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
