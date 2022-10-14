Dr. Jamie Zacharias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacharias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Allergists & Immunologists
- NJ
- Sewell
- Dr. Jamie Zacharias, MD
Dr. Jamie Zacharias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Zacharias, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Sewell, NJ.
Dr. Zacharias works at
Locations
-
1
Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 589-6673
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Food Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Herpetiformis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Zacharias?
Dr. Zacharias is very kind and patient. She listened to my concerns and I did not feel rushed. My allergies are now under control and I am back to feeling 100%.
About Dr. Jamie Zacharias, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1578827440
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zacharias has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zacharias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zacharias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zacharias works at
Dr. Zacharias has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zacharias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zacharias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zacharias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zacharias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zacharias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.