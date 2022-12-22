Dr. Jamie Wisser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wisser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Wisser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Wisser, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Locations
Reliant Surgical Center LLC300B Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 101, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 448-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Wisser. Thank you for saving my hand. I had a catastrophic accident four years ago. This accident crushed most of my right hand, crushing bones separating muscles splitting skin and tendons. I was blessed and lucky that Dr. Wisser was the plastic surgeon that the hospital called when my accident occurred. Close to a hundred hours of surgery and reconstruction has given me almost 70% function. With four fingers and a prosthetic device for my thumb my function has largely returned. Dr. Wisser precisely reconstructed fingers, nerves, tendons and skin to return my hand to very close to normal appearance. Dr Wiser's plastic surgeon precision has left my hand almost scarless. Dr Wisser and his support staff were available and responsive, knowledgeable efficient and kind. Two of my sisters supported me through hospitalization, surgeries and recovery. We all love Dr Wisser. I have no reservations in recommending Dr Wisser and his surgical services.
About Dr. Jamie Wisser, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114069671
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Joint Dis
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med School
- Boston Medical Center
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Duke Universtiy
Dr. Wisser works at
