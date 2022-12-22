Overview

Dr. Jamie Wisser, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Wisser works at Matthew J. Lynch MD in East Windsor, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.