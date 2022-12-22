See All Plastic Surgeons in East Windsor, NJ
Dr. Jamie Wisser, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (98)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jamie Wisser, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Wisser works at Matthew J. Lynch MD in East Windsor, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reliant Surgical Center LLC
    300B Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 101, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 448-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Capital Health Regional Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Hand Fracture
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Acanthoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Animal Bite Chevron Icon
Anterior Interosseous Nerve Compression Chevron Icon
Apert Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Atypical Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thigh Conditions Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Thank you Dr. Wisser. Thank you for saving my hand. I had a catastrophic accident four years ago. This accident crushed most of my right hand, crushing bones separating muscles splitting skin and tendons. I was blessed and lucky that Dr. Wisser was the plastic surgeon that the hospital called when my accident occurred. Close to a hundred hours of surgery and reconstruction has given me almost 70% function. With four fingers and a prosthetic device for my thumb my function has largely returned. Dr. Wisser precisely reconstructed fingers, nerves, tendons and skin to return my hand to very close to normal appearance. Dr Wiser's plastic surgeon precision has left my hand almost scarless. Dr Wisser and his support staff were available and responsive, knowledgeable efficient and kind. Two of my sisters supported me through hospitalization, surgeries and recovery. We all love Dr Wisser. I have no reservations in recommending Dr Wisser and his surgical services.
    Christopher M. Lojko — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jamie Wisser, MD
    About Dr. Jamie Wisser, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114069671
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital For Joint Dis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke Universtiy
    Undergraduate School

