Dr. Jamie Weisman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Weisman, MD is a dermatologist in Sandy Springs, GA. She currently practices at Medical Dermatology Specialists, PC and is affiliated with Northside Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Weisman is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Medical Dermatology Specialists, PC5730 Glenridge Dr Ste T100, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Directions (404) 939-9220
Medical Dermatology Specialists, Inc.875 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 180, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 939-9220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Jamie Weisman, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1033131610
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weisman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weisman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisman.
