Dr. Jamie Van Gompel, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jamie Van Gompel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Van Gompel works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester - Neurology
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Pituitary Tumor
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Pituitary Tumor
Acoustic Neuroma
Bone Cancer
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Epilepsy
Low Back Pain
Meningiomas
Neurostimulation
Osteosarcoma
Subdural Hemorrhage
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Bone Disorders
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Brain Tumor
Broken Neck
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chordoma
Complex Spine Disorders
Concussion
Craniopharyngioma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Extradural Hemorrhage
Headache
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Migraine
Movement Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurological Diseases
Neuropathy
Neurovascular Conditions
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Paralysis
Parkinson's Disease
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pediatric Neurological Disorders
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures
Polyneuropathy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Refractory Epilepsy
Schwannoma
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Seizure
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Disorders
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Surgical Orthodontics
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Torticollis

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jamie Van Gompel, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1942213350
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jamie Van Gompel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Gompel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Van Gompel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Van Gompel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Van Gompel works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Van Gompel’s profile.

Dr. Van Gompel has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Gompel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Gompel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Gompel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Gompel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Gompel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

