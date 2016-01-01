Overview

Dr. Jamie Ullman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Ullman works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.