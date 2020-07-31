Dr. Switzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamie Switzer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Switzer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Locations
Perlman Clinic12843 El Camino Real Ste 203, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 554-1212
Perlman Clinic9850 Genesee Ave Ste 320, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Is it odd to say you enjoy seeing your Dr. and her staff, even when I feel so awful? I trust Dr Switzer in her evaluations and recommendations.
About Dr. Jamie Switzer, DO
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1972513000
Education & Certifications
- Delaware County Memorial/ Penn State Affiliate
- Parkiew Hospital Philiadelphia Pa
- Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery
- UCSB
