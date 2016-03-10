Overview

Dr. Jamie Surovik, MD is a Dermatologist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Surovik works at Advanced Dermatology Skin Cancer Center in Englewood, CO with other offices in Evergreen, CO and Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.