Dr. Jamie Surovik, MD

Dermatology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jamie Surovik, MD is a Dermatologist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Surovik works at Advanced Dermatology Skin Cancer Center in Englewood, CO with other offices in Evergreen, CO and Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Dermatology Skin Cancer Laser Surgery
    12645 E EUCLID DR, Englewood, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 670-7065
    Advanced Dermatology Skin Cancer & Laser Surgery Center P.c.
    30960 Stagecoach Blvd Ste W140, Evergreen, CO 80439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 670-7065
    Advanced Dermatology
    1390 S Potomac St Ste 124, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 368-8611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 10, 2016
    I have seen Dr.Surovik several times. She is kind and competent. I thought I received excellent care.
    Alice K. in Denver, CO — Mar 10, 2016
    About Dr. Jamie Surovik, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1699092221
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

