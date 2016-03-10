Dr. Jamie Surovik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surovik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Surovik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jamie Surovik, MD is a Dermatologist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Advanced Dermatology Skin Cancer Laser Surgery12645 E EUCLID DR, Englewood, CO 80111 Directions (303) 670-7065
Advanced Dermatology Skin Cancer & Laser Surgery Center P.c.30960 Stagecoach Blvd Ste W140, Evergreen, CO 80439 Directions (303) 670-7065
Advanced Dermatology1390 S Potomac St Ste 124, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 368-8611
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have seen Dr.Surovik several times. She is kind and competent. I thought I received excellent care.
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Greek, Hindi and Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Surovik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surovik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surovik has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surovik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Surovik speaks Greek, Hindi and Spanish.
