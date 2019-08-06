Overview

Dr. Jamie Stern, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Stern works at Ruslan Zhuravsky DO - Long Island ENT Associates in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.