See All General Dentists in Maple Grove, MN
Dr. Jamie Sledd, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jamie Sledd, DDS

Dentistry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jamie Sledd, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Maple Grove, MN. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Sledd works at Arbor Lakes Dental in Maple Grove, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arbor Lakes Dental
    12000 Elm Creek Blvd N Ste 230, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 265-3586
    Monday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Ankylosis of Tooth
Abscess
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Ankylosis of Tooth

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Ankylosis of Tooth Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Black Hairy Tongue Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Burning Mouth Syndrome Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Chronic Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Contouring (Dental) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Deep Bleaching Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fluoride Overuse Chevron Icon
Fluorosis Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Gingival Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gummy Smile (Oversized Gingiva) Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypodontia Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Jaw Bone Tissue Deterioration Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
KöR Whitening Deep Bleaching™ Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Athletic Injury Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Orofacial Pain Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Take-Home Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Displacement Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injuries Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Careington International
    • Dental Network of America

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sledd?

    Oct 31, 2022
    A great dentist! Personable, trustworthy, friendly, and above all she knows what she is doing and explains in detail for any questions you may have about your procedure. She was a referral by my Endodontist and I'm very happy with the services I have received from her and her staff.
    — Oct 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jamie Sledd, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jamie Sledd, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sledd to family and friends

    Dr. Sledd's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sledd

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jamie Sledd, DDS.

    About Dr. Jamie Sledd, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1265458996
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamie Sledd, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sledd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sledd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sledd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sledd works at Arbor Lakes Dental in Maple Grove, MN. View the full address on Dr. Sledd’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sledd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sledd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sledd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sledd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.