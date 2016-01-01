Overview

Dr. Jamie Schulz, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Schulz works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hospitalists in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.