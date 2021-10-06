Overview

Dr. Jamie Palaganas, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of Buffalo and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Boston Children's Hospital.



Dr. Palaganas works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.