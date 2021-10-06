Dr. Jamie Palaganas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palaganas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Palaganas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Palaganas, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of Buffalo and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Palaganas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palaganas?
Dr. Palaganas spent a lot of time (over an hour) in appt with our son (partly because she had some cancellations & thus had the time); but irrespective of the time, she was very thoughtful and attentive throughout. She provided a lot of helpful information as far as the difference between seizures vs. tremors and what to look out for, as well as re-assurance that what was going on was unlikely to be a tumor. This was very helpful as our son is nonverbal, and attempting to determine what is going on with him can be tricky. The extra time allowed a review of multiple people's observations (school, home) on what people had noted in different settings. Also, rather than simply proceed with testing (which, in our experience, often doesn't actually lead to anything actionable), she recommended specific things to take note of and/or do (e.g., touch to assess if tremors interruptible), rather than proceeding with tests that can be difficult to administer to a disabled, nonverbal child.
About Dr. Jamie Palaganas, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1871729707
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital, Neurology
- Childrens Hospital of Buffalo|Women and Children's Hospital Of Buffalo, Pediatrics
- University Of Buffalo
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palaganas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palaganas accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palaganas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palaganas works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Palaganas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palaganas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palaganas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palaganas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.