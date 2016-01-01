Overview

Dr. Jamie Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Valley Health Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.