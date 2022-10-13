Overview

Dr. Jamie Nahmias, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from U Chile Santiago and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Nahmias works at Arkadiy V. Purygin, M.D., D.O., P.A. in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.