Dr. Jamie Mullally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Mullally, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The first doctor that understood me. She didn't tell me the old line about calories in vs calories out. She listened and answered all my questions patiently and thoroughly. She gave me hope after thinking I'd never be able to lose weight or if I could ever be comfortable in my own skin again. I am so happy I went to her!
About Dr. Jamie Mullally, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1376832121
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
