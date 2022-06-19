Overview

Dr. Jamie Mitchell, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Mitchell works at Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.