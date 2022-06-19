See All Otolaryngologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Jamie Mitchell, MD

Endocrine Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Jamie Mitchell, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Mitchell works at Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute
    5959 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroidectomy
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 19, 2022
    Dr. Jamie Mitchell explained my procedure (parathyroidectomy). I thank him for allowing me to PRAY for him. Surgery was a success.
    Valerie J Baker — Jun 19, 2022
    About Dr. Jamie Mitchell, MD

    Specialties
    Endocrine Surgery
    23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    1033166277
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamie Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Mitchell works at Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute in Tampa, FL.

    Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

