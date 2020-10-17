Dr. Jamie Messer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Messer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jamie Messer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Messer works at
Locations
University of Louisville Physicians-Urology Outpatient Center Downtown401 E Chestnut St Unit 520, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-4740Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Norton Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just talked with him on the phone one time and already know he is good. One smart doctor.
About Dr. Jamie Messer, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1316926298
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine - M.D.
- MOREHEAD STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Messer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Messer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Messer has seen patients for Hydronephrosis, Circumcision and Bladder Diverticulum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Messer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messer.
