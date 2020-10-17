Overview

Dr. Jamie Messer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Messer works at https://www.uoflphysicians.com/1457663817-vikas-singh in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hydronephrosis, Circumcision and Bladder Diverticulum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.