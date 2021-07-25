Dr. Jamie McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie McKenzie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jamie McKenzie, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine - Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. McKenzie works at
TGH Cancer Institute3 TAMPA GENERAL CIR, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. McKenzie?
Listens attentively. Takes a lot of notes and asks a lot of questions. She knows her craft
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1104953546
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Boston|Dana Farber Cancer Institute Boston|Harvard University Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass
- Drexel University College of Medicine - Philadelphia, PA
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Tampa General Hospital
Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McKenzie using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.